Prez Murmu reaches Hyderabad to attend Alluri’s birth anniversary celebrations

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday to participate in the closing ceremony of 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao, Union minister for culture and tourism G. Kishan Reddy, state ministers and top officials accorded a warm welcome to the President at Air Force Station Hakimpet.

State ministers P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Satyavathi Rathore, Mehmood Ali, Srinivas Yadav, Malla Reddy, Greater Hyderabad Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, Chef Secretary Santhi Kumari, Director General of Police Anjani Kumar and other officials were also present to receive the President.

The President later reached Rashtrapati Nilayam at Bolarum . She will address the closing ceremony of 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju at Gachibowli in the evening.

Police have imposed traffic restrictions in a few areas in view of the President’s visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the yearlong 125th birth anniversary celebration of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh, on July 4 last year.

Born on July 4, 1897, Alluri Sitarama Raju is remembered for his fight against the British, to safeguard the interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats region (in Andhra Pradesh). He had led the Rampa rebellion, which was launched in 1922. He is referred to as ‘Manyam Veerudu’ (Hero of the Jungles) by the local people.

