Prez Murmu reaches Kanyakumari as part of 6-day South visit

President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a six-day visit to Kerala, Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, on Saturday reached Kanyakumari.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Minister Mano Thangaraj, district collector Sridhar and other officials welcomed her at the airport.

The President was accorded a warm welcome at the Vivekananda rock memorial where she will spend time at the meditation hall. She will also pay a visit to the iconic Tiruvallur statute and return to Thiruvananthapuram in a chopper.

Heavy security is in place in Kanyakumari and traffic is diverted in many places of the district near the beach road.

20230318-133604

