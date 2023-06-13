INDIA

Prez Murmu to review Combined Graduation Parade at IAF Academy Dundigal

President of India Droupadi Murmu will review the Combined Graduation Parade of the 211th Course at Air Force Academy Dundigal, Hyderabad on June 17.

The Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) will be held with full military splendour. This will mark the successful completion of the demanding and challenging Pre-Commissioning Training of Flight Cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force, said an official statement.

The President would be the chief guest and Reviewing Officer (RO) of the CGP. During the parade, ranks on the shoulders of the Flight Cadets are unveiled, representing the award of the President’s Commission. The President will also pin the ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ on the chest of cadets, depending on the branch they are being commissioned into.

The ceremony also includes the presentation of ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ to officers of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and cadets from Friendly Foreign Countries, who have been trained by the Air Force.

The President will also award the ‘Sword of Honour’ and the President’s Plaque to meritorious Cadets in recognition of their performance.

The Parade will be followed by an aerobatic display by Pilatus PC-7 trainer aircraft, Fly-past by the formation of PC-7, aerobatic show by Su-30 and synchronous aerobatic displays by the helicopter display team ‘Sarang’ and the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team.

20230613-110004

