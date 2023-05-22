Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday slammed the BJP government at the Centre over the inauguration of new Parliament House by Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled on May 28 saying the government had ensured election of President of India from the Dalit and the Tribal communities only for electoral reasons and the Office of the President was reduced to tokenism under it.

In a series of tweets, Kharge said, “It looks like the Modi Govt has ensured election of President of India from the Dalit and the Tribal communities only for electoral reasons. While Former President, (Ram Nath) Kovind was not invited for the New Parliament foundation laying ceremony… The President of India Droupadi Murmu is not being invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament Building.”

Taking a swipe at the government, Kharge said, “The Parliament of India is the supreme legislative body of the Republic of India, and the President of India is its highest Constitutional authority. She alone represents government, opposition, and every citizen alike. She is the First Citizen of India.”

“Inauguration of the new Parliament building by her will symbolise Government’s commitment to Democratic values and Constitutional propriety. The Modi government has repeatedly disrespected propriety. The Office of the President of India is reduced to tokenism under the BJP-RSS Government,” he said, attacking the government.

His remarks came a day after former party chief Rahul Gandhi also echoed similar views and said President Murmu should inaugurate the new Parliament House instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The New Parliament House inauguration event is scheduled on May 28.

PM Modi will be inaugurating the new Parliament building — a triangular-shaped four-storey building with a built-up area of 64,500 square metres.

The Congress has called the new Parliament building Modi’s vanity project.

Earlier, Congress General secretary Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the government and said, “A complete insult to all our Founding Fathers and Mothers. A total rejection of Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Bose, et al. A blatant repudiation of Dr. Ambedkar.”

Ramesh also slammed the Prime Minister and said, “The sole architect, designer and worker for the new Parliament building, which he will inaugurate on May 28th. The picture tells it all…”personal vanity project.”

The triangular shaped building’s construction started on January 15, 2021 and was to be completed by August 2022.

Built in an area of 64,500 square metres, the new building will house 1,224 MPs and is a four-storey structure.

It has a library, multiple committee rooms and dining rooms.

Tata Projects has constructed the building at an estimated cost of Rs 970 crore.

