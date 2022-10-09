INDIA

Prez, PM, extend wishes on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

NewsWire
0
0

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wished people on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, which is observed as ‘Eid Milad-un-Nabi’.

President Murmu extended her wishes to the people on the occasion in a tweet in Urdu and Hindi, exhorting them to live in peace and harmony and imbibe the teachings of Prophet Mohammad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his best wishes on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

In a tweet, he said, “Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. May this occasion further the spirit of peace, togetherness and compassion in our society. Eid Mubarak.”

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi extended his greetings on the occasion.

“Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak! May this auspicious occasion bring peace, harmony, good health, and prosperity to everyone,” he tweeted.

20221009-144401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    37 doctors at Ganga Ram Hospital test Covid positive

    Mexico’s Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe, India’s Adline Castelino 3rd runner...

    PMK pays Rs 5 lakh to family of worker killed in...

    Special menu for inmates in Kolkata’s prison during Durga Puja