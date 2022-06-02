INDIA

Prez, PM greet people of T’gana on their Statehood Day

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Telangana on their ‘Statehood Day’.

In his greeting message to the people of Telangana, President Kovind said, “Greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Blessed with rich culture and heritage, Telangana has made commendable progress on development indicators and emerged as a hub for industries. I wish it continues to prosper and fulfil people’s aspirations.”

Prime Minister Modi said, “Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on the states’s Formation Day. People of Telangana are synonymous with hardwork and unparalleled dedication to national progress. The culture of the state is world renowned. I pray for the well-being of the people of Telangana.”

In a tweet Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Greetings and good wishes to the people of Telangana on their statehood day. Telangana is blessed with industrious youngsters committed towards the nation’s progress. I pray for the development and prosperity of the state in the coming years.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Best wishes to the people of Telangana on the special occasion of states’s Formation Day. The state is known for its industrious people and rich culture. Praying for the progress and prosperity of Telangana in times to come.”

