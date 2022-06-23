Moving a step forward in support of NDA’s Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD head Naveen Patnaik sent two cabinet ministers to New Delhi to remain present during the filing of nomination papers and they will also sign the nomination documents.

Odisha’s ST & SC Development and Law Minister Jagannath Saraka and Water Resources, Commerce & Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu have left for the national capital and they will sign on the nomination papers of Murmu as the proposers.

The BJD took this move after BJP President J.P. Nadda spoke to Patnaik in this regard.

Informing about this development through Twitter, Patnaik said, “BJP President Shri @JPNadda ji spoke to me about the filing of nomination of Smt #DraupadiMurmu ji for #PresidentElection. My cabinet colleagues Shri @saraka_fan and Smt @TukuniSahu will sign nomination papers today and attend the event tomorrow.”

Similarly, several BJP leaders from Odisha, including MLAs and MPs are also likely to visit Delhi to remain present during the filing of nomination papers by the NDA candidate.

As Murmu is a daughter of Odisha, BJD president Patnaik on Wednesday appealed to all the members of state Legislative Assembly, cutting across party lines, to extend unanimous support to elect her to the country’s highest office.

Meanwhile, Murmu reached New Delhi this morning. She will file the nomination on June 24.

“Landed in New Delhi Just ago, will be filing my nomination for the Up-coming Presidential election tomorrow i.e June 24th.Seeking blessings from crores of Indians. Jay Mahaprabhu Jagannath Dev,” Murmu tweeted.

20220623-125203