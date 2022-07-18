Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday arrived on a wheelchair to cast his vote in the election of the country’s 15th President.

The visuals of the 89-year-old senior Congress leader casting vote with the assistance of four officials got widely circulated.

The two-time Prime Minister has not been much in the political spotlight since he tested positive for Covid-19 last year.

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on October 13 last year and was discharged from the hospital on October 31.

The veteran Congress leader had taken leave for the Winter Session of the Parliament last year on health grounds.

The 16th Presidential election was held on Monday for the election of the country’s 15th President.

NDA nominee Draupadi Murmu is contesting against joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The polling started at 10 a.m. and ended at 5 p.m.

