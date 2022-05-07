INDIA

Prez to inaugurate IIM Nagpur’s permanent campus on Sunday

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday will visit Nagpur in Maharashtra to inaugurate the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur.

President Kovind would inaugurate IIM’s permanent campus at Dahegaon Mauza, MIHAN, on the outskirts of Nagpur, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Built to cater to 600 students, the new 132-acre-campus has been designed to minimise the environmental footprint while facilitating learning both inside and outside the classroom.

