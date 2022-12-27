President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday urged students to read more in order to improve their understanding and widen their perspective.

Addressing the students and faculty members of the Keshav Memorial Educational Society here, she emphasized on the importance of reading.

President Murmu said that the habit of reading is one of the most effective means for self-development. It is a skill that would serve students well throughout their life. She said that this is an age of internet and social media when attention span is getting shorter and communication is limited in characters.

She also interacted with students and inaugurated a photo exhibition on ‘Hyderabad Liberation Movement’ showcasing contributions of regional freedom fighters.

The President said that education is the foundation upon which a nation is built. It is the key to unlocking the full potential of every individual.

She was happy to note that the activities of Keshav Memorial Educational Society have grown manifold “from a small school in 1940 to a premier educational centre with nine different colleges, enrolling over 11,000 students. She said that this growth is a tribute to the ideals of Justice Keshav Rao Koratkar in whose memory the society has been established.”

Noting that celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of Hyderabad are being held as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the President said that this holds great significance for the people of this region and for the nation as a whole. She paid tributes to the brave leaders who fought for the liberation of Hyderabad, including Ramji Gond, Turrebaz Khan, Komaram Bheem, Suravaram Prathap Reddy and Shoyabulla Khan. She said that their valour and sacrifice would always be remembered and honoured.

“As we celebrate the historic milestone of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is important for us to remember that our independence is not just about the liberation from oppressive rulers of the past. It is also about ensuring a bright future through well conceived steps taken today. As we move into the future, it is upto the young people of India to ensure that we build upon the foundations laid by our forefathers and take our nation to new heights,” she said.

“This means working hard and striving for excellence in all that we do. It means being responsible and committed citizens, who are willing to contribute to the betterment of our society. It means upholding the values and ideals of our Constitution and working towards a more inclusive and equitable society. It means fighting climate change and preserving the planet for future generations,” the President added.

During the interaction with students, the President noted that the Constitution of India had been amended in tune with the changing times and requirements.

Referring to the need to revisit the Constitution, she stated that the Prime Minister has been making efforts in this regard and similar efforts were also made in the past.

She said executing the Constitution was the responsibility of all citizens and not just the MPs and judges.

She also underlined the need to safeguard the culture and felt that a solution to the problems faced by people can be found in the cultural ethos.

AAPresident Murmu asked students as to what kind of India they would like to see. When a student said he would like to see India developing like the United States, she remarked “we are not like the US”.

“What is the population of the US? How many religions, communities and castes they have,” she asked and added that India is unique in the entire world and will have to progress with its own system.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy and state minister for tribal welfare Satyavati Rathore were also present.

