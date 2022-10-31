INDIA

Priest arrested for converting Hindus in UP district

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district have arrested Vijay Masih, the priest of Hariharganj church, who had been absconding since the past two and a half months as he was wanted in connection with allegation of conversions.

The police received a tip-off that Masih was in the church and continuing with conversions.

A police team raided the church and arrested the priest.

A police spokesman said that tfour Aadhar cards with different names and addresses have been recovered from Masih’s possession.

“He confessed that the Aadhar cards belong to Hindus who were converted to Christianity,” the police official said.

Masih had been sent to jail in April this year on charges of conversion along with 26 others.

Circle Officer Veer Singh said that the involvement of some more persons in the conversion racket had been found and they would be arrested soon.

20221031-135804

