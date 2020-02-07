Priest found murdered in ashram in Lucknow

Lucknow, Feb 10 (IANS) A priest was found murdered in Bakshi Ka Talab area on the outskirts of Lucknow on Monday and his hands were cut off from the body.

According to reports, the priest Amarnath Tiwari, 58, was the head of the Akohara Baba Ashram in Barakhempur village.

The matter came to light on Monday morning when a local resident, Sarvesh, went to the ashram to borrow a ladder. There he saw the priest lying in a pool of blood and immediately informed the police and other local people.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Bakshi Ka Talab police station, Brijesh Singh, said that the body of the priest had severe injuries on the neck and the crime scene indicated that he had struggled with the assailants. His one hand had been severed from the body.

The body has been sent for post mortem.

Ram Lakhan Tiwari, brother of the deceased, denied that the deceased had enmity with anyone.

The SHO said that further investigations were underway and the crime scene had been sealed.

–IANS

amita/rt