The decapitated body of an 85-year-old priest was found lying in a pool of blood on the premises of a temple in Kadarpur village in Gurugram on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Gobind Das.

Gobind Das, hailing from Uttarakhand, had been residing at the temple – locally known as ‘Pigeon wala Mandir’ – for the last 34 to 35 years.

According to the police, when the villagers visited the temple for worship in the morning, they saw Gobind Das’ body and immediately informed the police.

Soon after receiving the information, a team of Sector-65 police station along with forensic experts rushed to the spot.

The police have ruled out the motive of theft behind the crime as all the valuables and cash in the temple was intact. However, the police suspect some old rivalry behind the incident.

“We are probing the matter as the motive behind the incident is yet to be known. We are investigating the matter from all possible angles including screening the CCTV footage of the spot. Further probe is on,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sohna), Parveen Malik told IANS.

The villagers told the police that the priest’s health condition was not good and he usually spent all of his time on bed.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and registered a murder case against unknown at the Sector-65 police station.

