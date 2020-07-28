Primary goal is to coach Barcelona, says Xavi Hernandez

Madrid, July 28 (IANS) Former Spain midfielder Xavi Hernandez, who is coaching Al-Sadd in Qatar, has said his main goal is to coach FC Barcelona where he won a clutch of trophies during his playing days.

Xavi also said he was “fine” after testing positive for coronavirus.

“I do not hide, and I have always said, that my primary goal, when it happens, is Barca. It’s my home and would be a dream,” said Xavi in an interview published Tuesday in the Madrid sports newspaper Marca.

“But now I am focused on Al-Sadd, excited about the new season. When Barca comes, in the short or long term, it will come,” he said.

“Above all, we have to respect Quique Setien and I wish the team all the best,” said Xavi. “Sometimes Barca plays very well, sometimes well, and sometimes not so well. But I like Setien’s idea, now and with his previous teams: to dominate and to make a beautiful game.”

Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has stressed that he is sticking with Setien.

“I have an excellent relationship with Xavi and we talked about many issues. But next year Quique Setien has a contract and he is the one we hired,” Bartomeu had told Barcelona-based sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo on Sunday.

