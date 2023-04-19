HEALTHINDIA

Primary schools closed for three days in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur amid heat wave

NewsWire
0
0

Amid the strong heat wave, the district administration in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur decided to close the primary schools for three days, officials said on Wednesday.

The meteorological department has predicted strong heat wave and high temperature in Muzaffarpur district from April 20 to 22. The maximum temperatures of various districts of Bihar, including Patna, remains above 43 degree Celsius.

Hence, the district administration of Muzaffarpur has decided to close the schools till class 5 to save pupils from the heat.

The district administration of Patna changed the timing of schools on Tuesday, mandating that they will only run till 10.45 a.m. from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took a high level meeting off the officials to analyse heat waves and drought situations in several districts.

20230419-193802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    More peripheral losses inflicted as US sheds off Covid-19 restrictions

    All you need to know about Covid vaccination for pregnant women

    Tonga reports more Covid-19 cases, Samoa extends lockdown for 2 weeks

    US FDA okays fast-acting nasal spray for migraines