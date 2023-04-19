Amid the strong heat wave, the district administration in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur decided to close the primary schools for three days, officials said on Wednesday.

The meteorological department has predicted strong heat wave and high temperature in Muzaffarpur district from April 20 to 22. The maximum temperatures of various districts of Bihar, including Patna, remains above 43 degree Celsius.

Hence, the district administration of Muzaffarpur has decided to close the schools till class 5 to save pupils from the heat.

The district administration of Patna changed the timing of schools on Tuesday, mandating that they will only run till 10.45 a.m. from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took a high level meeting off the officials to analyse heat waves and drought situations in several districts.

