Jane Alam, the prime accused in the twin-murder at Magrahat in West Bengal’s Diamond Harbour sub-division, was nabbed by the police on Sunday from a vehicle in South Kolkata. The accused as well as the victims were closely associated with the Trinamool Congress.

Alam was absconding since the bodies of the two were recovered on Saturday. The Diamond Harbour district police started a massive search operation by tracking the tower location of his mobile number. Finally, around 1 p.m., the police nabbed him from Tollygunge in South Kolkata. The police will produce him at a court on Sunday only and seek police custody, sources said.

Bodies of a civic volunteer Barun Chakraborty (35) and his friend Malay Makal were recovered on Sunday morning from the warehouse of Jane Alam & Company. Police sources said that first the two killed were shot and after that to ensure their death their throats were slit with sharp weapons.

Diamond Harbour district police superintendent Avijit Banerjee said that Alam had taken around Rs 80,000 from the two assuring them to supply construction raw materials at rates cheaper than the markets. “However, neither did he supply those raw materials nor did he return money to Chakraborty and Makal. So, the two were putting pressure on Alam. Preliminary investigation revealed that Alam asked them to come to his factory to collect the money on Saturday. The two persons, one of whom is a civic volunteer, were killed soon after,” said Banerjee.

Jane Alam had several past records of involvement in various types of crimes, mostly related to forgery. Questions are now being raised in the local circles that Alam’s growing arrogance was because of the patronage that he received from his brother Jahangir Alam, a Trinamool Congress village panchayat chief.

Meanwhile, local police sources too confirmed that Alam has a past record of involvement in various types of crimes mostly related to forgery.

Around 10 years ago, several complaints were filed against him for accepting money from local youth against fake job promises. During the same period, he also accepted huge amounts of cash as an agent of a chit fund entity.

“However, after 2012 different state and central probe agencies started a massive crackdown against the chit fund entities and associates, Alam went absconding. But around five years back he returned to the locality and started a business on manufacturing fertilisers from animal bones. By that time, his brother, Jahangir Alam became the chief of the local Mohonpur village panchayat. During the interim period Jane Alam also floated a travel business,” a local police officer told IANS on condition of anonymity.

Local people have alleged that Jane Alam used the influence of his brother, Jahangir Alam to expand his business.

The double-murder has taken a political hue with the theory of infighting in the ruling Trinamool Congress since like Jane Alam, the two victims were also extremely close to the ruling party.

