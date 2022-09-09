A district court on Friday remanded Satyendra Chowdhury, the prime accused and the mastermind behind the killing of students Atanu De and Abhishek Naskar, to 14-day CID custody.

at Barasat in Kolkata’s North 24 Parganas district

Chowdhury was arrested by a joint team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police and the detective department of Bidhannagar City Police on Friday morning from the Howrah station while he was trying to escape to his native state of Bihar.

It is revealed that Chowdhury had been changing SIM cards of his mobile phone frequently which posed initial difficulties in tracking him through tower locations.

A CID source said that while going underground, he took some cash along with him and to escape the police, he stopped using ATMs to withdraw cash.

However, as his cash was exhausted, he contacted one of his relatives and requested him to transfer some money to the mobile wallet of a booking agent office located adjacent to Howrah station.

From that conversation, the police came to know that Chowdhury was somewhere near Howrah station. Accordingly, police in plain clothes reached the station on Friday morning. When Chowdhury appeared before the ticket counter at Howrah station, he was arrested by the waiting policemen.

Meanwhile, the parents of slain student Atanu De told mediapersons on Friday afternoon that nothing less than capital punishment to the accused will satisfy them.

CID sources said that Chowdhury had told them that he took nearly Rs 50,000 from Atanu De for getting the latter a particular brand of motorcycle.

When Atanu was persisting him to either return the cash or get him the motorcycle, Chowdhury decided to kill him and since Abhishek Naskar accompanied Atanu on that day, he and his associates killed both of them.

However, Chowdhury’s statement has not been found convincing by the CID sleuths, since to escape the payment of just Rs 50,000, he spent more than Rs 1,00,000 for making arrangements for the killings.

