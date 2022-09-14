Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale, a descendant of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji and former mayor of Satara.

Bhosale had passed away in Satara on Tuesday due to age-related ailments at 75.

“Saddened by the demise of Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale Ji. He was a dynamic and multifaceted personality who worked extensively among the people. He made a rich contribution towards Satara’s progress. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.” Modi tweeted.

