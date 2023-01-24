INDIA

Prime minister condoles eminent architect B.V. Doshi’s demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of eminent architect Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi, who passed away earlier in the day. He was 95.

“Dr B.V. Doshi Ji was a brilliant architect and a remarkable institution builder. The coming generations will get glimpses of his greatness by admiring his rich work across India. His passing away is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

Doshi’s architecture is seen in some of the most iconic buildings in India, including the Indian Institutes of Management in Bengaluru and Udaipur, the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Delhi, along with the Amdavad ni Gufa underground gallery , the Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology, the Tagore Memorial Hall, Institute of Indology and Premabhai Hall, and the private residence Kamala House – all in Ahmedabad.

Actor and director Nandita Das and journalist Rajdeep Sardesai also condoled Doshi’s death.

