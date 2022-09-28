INDIA

Prime Minister congratulates Giorgia Meloni for winning Italy polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Giorgia Meloni for leading her party Fratelli d’Itaia in Italian general elections.

“Congratulations @GiorgiaMeloni for leading your party @FratellidItalia to victory in the Italian general elections. We look forward to working together to strengthen our ties,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Meloni is likely to form the government and may become the first woman prime minister of Italy.

Considered to be a hardline Right wing leader, she has vowed to “govern for everyone” and said that she “would not betray people’s trust”.

