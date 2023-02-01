BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Prime Minister describes Budget 2023-24 as ‘first of Amrit Kaal’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described the Union Budget as the “first Budget of Amrit Kaal” (the 25-year period from 2022 till 2047, when the country will celebrate 100 years of Independence), which would lay a strong foundation for a developed India.

“The first Budget of Amrit Kaal will build a strong foundation for building a developed India. It gives priority to the deprived. This budget will fulfil the dreams of an aspirational society including poor people, middle-class people, and farmers. I congratulate Nirmala Sitharaman and her team for this historic Budget,” he said in a televised address after the Union Budget was presented.

Modi described the middle-class as a big force and said that the government has made many decisions to empower them.

