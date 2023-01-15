INDIA

Prime Minister extends wishes on Army Day

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families on the occasion of Army Day.

In a tweet he said: “On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis.”

Every year on January 15, India celebrates its Army Day.

It is the day on which Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa (then Lieutenant General) took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, General Fransis Bucher in 1949.

20230115-101201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RTE admissions in UP touch a new high

    Delhi under threat of water crisis as Haryana reduces supply

    Tamil Nadu: Broiler chicken farmers cut production as feed prices soar

    Katrina reveals the most fun aspect of playing ghost in ‘Phone...