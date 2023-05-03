Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, today announced that he, Governor General Mary Simon and her husband Mr. Whit Fraser will travel to the United Kingdom on May 6, to attend the Coronation of Canada’s new Monarch, King Charles III. Trudeau will be accompanied by his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

They will be joined by Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Natan Obed, and President of the Métis National Council Cassidy Caron. The Clerk of the Privy Council and Secretary to the Cabinet, Janice Charette, will be in attendance.

Canada’s delegation will also include young leaders: Sarah Mazhero of the Prime Minister’s Youth Council, CEO of Young Diplomats of Canada Christina Caouette, founder of Halifax Helpers Rebeccah Raphael, President of the French-Canadian Youth Federation Marguerite Tölgyesi, and Maryam Tsegaye, winner of the global science competition Breakthrough Junior Challenge will attend. Astronaut Jennifer Sidey-Gibbons will also join.

In addition, the Canadian delegation will include member of the Order of Merit and Companion of the Order of Canada Margaret MacMillan and Cross of Valour recipient Leslie Arthur Palmer. They will be accompanied by Canada’s flag bearer, astronaut Jeremy Hansen, who will travel to the moon next year as part of the Artemis II mission. The three will participate in a procession of recipients of national honours as part of the Coronation service.

Here at home, an official ceremony in Ottawa on May 6, will be broadcast to acknowledge the special relationship His Majesty has had with Canada for over 50 years and celebrate his reign as King of Canada.

The Prime Minister also announced the Government of Canada’s intention to award 30,000 Coronation medals to Canadians who have made significant contributions to the country, a province, territory, region or community, or an achievement abroad that brings credit to Canada. Further details on the design and distribution of the medals will be available in the coming months.