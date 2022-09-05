Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Liz Truss for being chosen as the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

In a tweet, Modi wished her the very best for assuming the new role and responsibilities.

“Congratulations @trussliz for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK. Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities,” he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Truss – United Kingdom’s foreign secretary – was announced the victor of the contest for the Conservative Party leader. She defeated former Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak, thus paving the way for her to become the next UK Prime Minister.

