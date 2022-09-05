INDIA

Prime Minister Modi congratulates Liz Truss on being chosen the next British PM

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Liz Truss for being chosen as the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

In a tweet, Modi wished her the very best for assuming the new role and responsibilities.

“Congratulations @trussliz for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK. Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities,” he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Truss – United Kingdom’s foreign secretary – was announced the victor of the contest for the Conservative Party leader. She defeated former Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak, thus paving the way for her to become the next UK Prime Minister.

20220905-193202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Political parties eyeing tribal vote banks in MP

    IPL 2022: Mahela Jayawardene rues Mumbai wasting opportunities to win initial...

    SC seeks Centre’s response on plea seeking independent Indian Environment Service

    Court extends Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody till Sep 5