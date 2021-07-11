Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP’s national Secretaries at his official residence on Sunday.

BJP chief J.P. Nadda and General Secretary, Organisation, B.L. Santhosh, were also present at the meeting.

Sources said that almost all national Secretaries except Bishweswar Tudu, who was recently inducted into the Modi Cabinet, were present in the meeting.

“Prime Minister interacted with the national office bearers (Secretaries) and shared his thoughts and also heard their views,” a party leader said.

Before meeting with the Prime Minister, Nadda met the national Secretaries at the party headquarters and discussed organisational issues with them. The meeting lasted for over an hour.

“Organisational activities and preparations in poll-bound states were discussed. Other ongoing activities were also discussed,” a party insider said.

Last month, Modi met BJP’s national General Secretaries and heads of different Morchas (wings). “Last month also, Naddaji held a meeting with General Secretaries and Morcha heads before meeting with the Prime Minister. Both the meetings — General Secretaries and morcha heads — with the Prime Minister lasted for over four hours,” the party insider said.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister discussed several topics ranging from infants in Anganwadis to international matters. “In last month’s meeting with General Secretaries, the Prime Minister stressed that the BJP is not just focused on winning elections, but dedicated towards empowering crores of Indians,” the party insider said.

–IANS

ssb/vd