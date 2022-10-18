Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to have a jam-packed schedule in the run-up to Diwali with back-to-back visits to Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh starting Wednesday till October 23.

These visits would cover several aspects of governance as well as spirituality.

The Prime Minister will kickstart his busy schedule with a two-day visit to Gujarat starting Wednesday. Modi will be in his home state on October 19-20, where he will dedicate and lay foundation stone for projects worth around Rs 15,670 crore.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the Defence Expo 2022 at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. After this, he will launch the Mission Schools of Excellence programme at Adalaj. He will then lay the foundation stone for various development projects in Junagadh.

Modi will also inaugurate the India Urban Housing Conclave 2022 and dedicate and lay the foundation stone for multiple key projects in Rajkot on the same day. He will then inaugurate an exhibition of innovative construction practices.

On October 20, the Prime Minister will launch Mission LiFE. This will be followed by his participation in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference in Kevadia, after which he will lay the foundation stone for various development initiatives at Vyara.

Early on October 21 morning, Modi will head towards Kedarnath and Badrinath, where he will lay the foundation stone for connectivity projects worth around Rs 3,500 crore.

He will also perform puja at the Kedarnath temple as well as the Badrinath temple. The Prime Minister will then review the progress of various development works there.

On October 22, the Prime Minister will return from Uttarakhand and later in the day he will participate in the Griha Pravesham function of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Gramin) beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing.

Modi will also participate in an important programme which will impact the youth across the country, details of which will be revealed soon, PMO sources said.

On October 23, the Prime Minister will reach Ayodhya where he will perform puja at the Ram temple. This would be followed by inspection of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site.

He will also attend the ‘Rajya Abhishek’ of Lord Ram.

Later in the evening, Modi will witness ‘aarti’ at new Saryu ghat and participate in the ‘deepotsav’ celebrations.

