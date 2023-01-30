INDIA

Prime Minister urges UNGA President on Security Council reforms

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Csaba Korosi on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took the opportunity to emphasise on the importance of reforming the multilateral system, including the UN Security Council, so as to truly reflect contemporary geopolitical realities, official sources said.

Korosi, who arrived on a three-day visit to India on Sunday, lauded India’s transformational initiatives for communities, including in the area of water resource management and conservation.

This is the UNGA President’s first bilateral visit to any country, after he took over office in September 2022.

During his talks with Modi, Korosi spoke about the importance of India being at the forefront of efforts to reform global institutions.

The Prime Minister, on his part, appreciated his approach based on science and technology to find solutions to global problems.

Modi assured Korosi of India’s fullest support to his presidency initiatives during the 77th UNGA including the UN 2023 Water Conference.

