Prime Video has dropped a fascinating trailer for its upcoming new series, titled, ‘Night Sky’, a sci-fi drama from Amazon Studios as well as Legendary Television.

The drama stars Oscar winners, J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek as well as Chai Henson, Julieta Zylberberg, Kiah McKirran, Adam Bartley and Rocio Hernandez.

The first season of the highly anticipated series will premiere all the eight episodes exclusively only on Prime Video and can streamed by Prime Video users in 240 countries and territories worldwide from Friday, May 20, 2022.

The show spans across space and time and follows Irene and Franklin York (played by Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons respectively), a couple, who many years ago discovered a chamber which was buried in their backyard, which for unexplained reasons was the doorway to a strange and deserted planet.

For many years, the couple manage to keep this secret but things start to unravel, when an enigmatic young man enters their life and they find that the chamber that they thought they knew well enough was so much more than either of them ever imagined.

‘Night Sky’ has been co-produced by Legendary Television and Amazon Studios. It has been written and co-executive produced by Holden Miller. Daniel C. Connolly serves as executive producer as well as show runner while Sam Hensen, Jimmy Miller and BAFTA winner Philip Martin are the other executive producers of the series.

Watch the trailer here: