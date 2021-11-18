As the countdown starts for the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which opens in Panjim on November 20, Prime Video has announced that it will stream the Satyajit Ray classics that will be screened at the country’s showpiece cinema event.

This is the first time that IFFI is collaborating with an OTT platform to take the festival’s content to a worldwide audience.

The Ray films, which will be streamed from November 20 to November 28 — that is, throughout the duration of the festival, as a tribute to the maestro in his birth centenary year.

Lined up for Prime Video viewers are these Ray films that span multiple genres and reflect the multiple storylines that the auteur worked with: ‘Abhijan’, ‘Aparajito’, ‘Ashani Sanket’, ‘Charulata’, ‘Chiriakhana’, ‘Hirak Rajar Deshe’, ‘Jalsaghar’, ‘Pather Panchali’, ‘Seemabaddha’, ‘Sonar Kella’ and ‘Shatranj Ke Khilari’.

Prime Video has also lined up the exclusive world premiere of ‘Chhorii’, which is being screened at the festival, and two star-studded masterclasses led by the creators and cast of ‘The Family Man’ (November 21) and the Shoojit Sircar directorial ‘Sardar Udham’ (November 23).

The ‘Family Man’ masterclass will focus on what goes into designing a character like Shrikant Tiwari, played oh-so brilliantly by Manoj Bajpayee. It will be conducted by the creators and cast of the show, including the show’s producers Raj and DK, Bajpayee, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video.

Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri will conduct the ‘Sardar Udham’ masterclass, where they will go into the journey of the story and the making of the “cinematic success”.

The ‘Chhorii’ premiere has been scheduled for November 25. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is a remake of his Marathi film ‘Lapachhapi’, and stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay and Yaaneea Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.

