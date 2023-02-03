INDIASPORTS

Prime Volleyball League 2023 season to feature 31 games

NewsWire
0
0

The upcoming season two of Prime Volleyball League will feature 31 matches from February 4 to March 5, 2023 as eight franchises from eight different cities of India get ready to battle it out for the ultimate glory.

The eight franchises are Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts and latest entrant Mumbai Meteors.

As per organisers, the top volleyball players from the country will once again get a chance to showcase their skills in front of thousands of fans.

Meanwhile, Volleyball World and Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) announced India as the host nation for the Men’s Club World Championships for two years in partnership with the Prime Volleyball League.

As the host nation, the winners of the Prime Volleyball League in 2023 and 2024 will represent India in the tournaments, where they will face fierce competition against established clubs from the top volleyball nations from around the globe like Italy, Brazil, Iran etc.

“The FIVB is delighted to bring the best of men’s club volleyball to India for the first time ever. With the top clubs in the world, including the host nation, taking part, fans in India and around the world can be assured of thrilling volleyball action and incredible athlete performances,” said FIVB President Dr. Ary Graca in a media release.

Ahead of the start of the second season, BCETH LABS, a technology company, has also come on board as the official NFT Partner of the Prime Volleyball League for the next 2 years.

20230203-183803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘My Policeman’ helmer Michael Grandage reveals how Harry Styles was cast...

    Shekhar Kapur to helm series based on Amish’s ‘The Immortals of...

    Charity concert in Lucknow cancelled; organisers missing, fans duped

    ‘Papa Mere Papa’ song makes Alka Yagnik recall her close ties...