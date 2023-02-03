The upcoming season two of Prime Volleyball League will feature 31 matches from February 4 to March 5, 2023 as eight franchises from eight different cities of India get ready to battle it out for the ultimate glory.

The eight franchises are Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts and latest entrant Mumbai Meteors.

As per organisers, the top volleyball players from the country will once again get a chance to showcase their skills in front of thousands of fans.

Meanwhile, Volleyball World and Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) announced India as the host nation for the Men’s Club World Championships for two years in partnership with the Prime Volleyball League.

As the host nation, the winners of the Prime Volleyball League in 2023 and 2024 will represent India in the tournaments, where they will face fierce competition against established clubs from the top volleyball nations from around the globe like Italy, Brazil, Iran etc.

“The FIVB is delighted to bring the best of men’s club volleyball to India for the first time ever. With the top clubs in the world, including the host nation, taking part, fans in India and around the world can be assured of thrilling volleyball action and incredible athlete performances,” said FIVB President Dr. Ary Graca in a media release.

Ahead of the start of the second season, BCETH LABS, a technology company, has also come on board as the official NFT Partner of the Prime Volleyball League for the next 2 years.

20230203-183803