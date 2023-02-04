INDIASPORTS

Prime Volleyball League: Bengaluru Torpedoes go down to Kolkata Thunderbolts in opener

The Bengaluru Torpedoes began their Prime Volleyball League 2023 campaign on a sedate note losing their opening encounter against defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, here on Saturday.

The men in purple went down 2-3 in front of a vociferous home crowd.

The scoreline did not justify the Bengaluru team’s performance as they looked the better side for most part of the match but lost points at crucial stages to forego the advantage. After leading comfortably at 10-4 in the first set, Bengaluru Torpedoes gave easy points to their opponents and eventually lost 11-15.

The second set was completely dominated by the visiting side as they won 15-11 after a tense first half of the set where they led by a narrow 7-5 margin.

The third set saw fluctuating fortunes for both the teams and they went neck and neck until the final point which the Kolkata side won 15-14 to clinch the match. However, the Torpedoes won the next two sets to deny the Thunderbolts a bonus point.

Results: Bengaluru Torpedoes lost to Kolkata Thunderbolts 2-3 (11-15, 11-15, 14-15, 15-10, 15-14).

20230204-234602

