Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be visiting Canada in May. Clarence House said the royal visit is part of the celebrations for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee this year.

“The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will meet local communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada’s Capital Region (Ottawa), and the Northwest Territories. Further details of Their Royal Highnesses’ visit to Canada will be announced in due course,” a news release from Clarence House stated.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is looking forward to welcoming the royal couple next month.

“On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I look forward to welcoming Their Royal Highnesses and showing them some of the many reasons why we take pride in being Canadian,” Trudeau said in a statement. “They will have the wonderful opportunity of seeing first-hand the diversity and kindness of Canadians and the beauty of our abundant natural landscapes that make us proud to call our country home.”

The Prince and Duchess last visited Canada in 2017 during the country’s 150th anniversary of Confederation, where they made stops in Ottawa, Iqaluit and the military base in Trenton, Ontario.

While Prince Charles has made 18 visits to Canada, the Duchess of Cornwall has visited on 4 occasions.

This year, The UK, Canada and the Commonwealth will be celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen. The Queen will become the first British and Canadian Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service.

The Queen’s 22nd and final tour of Canada was in 2010 when Her Majesty visited Halifax, Nova Scotia; the National Capital Region; Winnipeg, Manitoba; and Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo in Ontario. Canada is the country most visited by The Queen during her reign.