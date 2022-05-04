Several years ago, in the British sitcom, ‘Mr. Bean’, in one of the episodes, Mr. Bean (played by Rowan Atkinson) sets out to make a hotel room into his “home’. To do so, his character drills some holes into the walls for some personal paintings and he also attaches the curtains he brings from his home – these are some things his character does in that episode to “feel at home” in an unfamiliar hotel room.

Now it has come to light that this hilarious Mr. Bean quirk may have been inspired from a very famous personality from the British Royal family.

And the person who has this quirk is none other than Prince Charles of Wales, who reportedly brings along his toilet, bed, toilet papers and some personal paintings with him no matter where he goes.

This startling revelation was one of many that were published in the recently released book – ‘The Palace Papers: Inside the House Of Windsor – The Truth and The Turmoil’. The book has been authored by Tina Brown and it is akin to a peephole into the everyday lives of the Royal Family.

Brown mentions in her book that a day before Prince Charles has to travel to reach his destination, a truck would deliver his lavatory seat, his orthopaedic mattress and his velvet toilet paper (Kleenex). All these things were transported and arranged by Prince Charles’ former valet and personal confidante, Michael Fawcett.

This wasn’t all, the British heir apparent would also take a keen interest in the menu he would be served during his travels and would send out a preferred list of food items that should be prepared. One item in this list always remains unchanged and it is a pre-mixed Martini that the Prince likes to drink but only in his own glass.

Tina Brown chronicles the last 25 years of the British monarchy and she was the ideal candidate to author the book because as a journalist she has been following the British royal family since the time Diana Spencer (who became Lady Diana, the Princess of Wales) started featuring among the Royals. The book, which has been published by Penguin, has only recently been released for sale on April 26, 2022.