Prince Charles to meet storm Dennis flood victims

London, Feb 21 (IANS) The UK’s Prince Charles will meet victims of storm Dennis, which hit more than 1,000 homes and businesses last week, during a trip to Wales on Friday.

Prince Charles will visit Pontypridd town centre, parts of which were left under water after days of rain, the BBC reported.

He will meet the owners of the Clwb y Bont Welsh language club, which was badly affected by the storm.

Residents and business owners are continuing to count the cost of the flooding as the clean-up continues across south and mid Wales.

More than a month’s rain fell in 48 hours from February 15-16 when storm Dennis hit Wales, and further heavy rain fell on Thursday.

As the recovery operation continued across Wales, a ‘yellow be prepared’ warning for rain was issued.

Dennis’ arrival came a week after storm Ciara which had also flooded hundreds of homes across the country.

–IANS

ksk/