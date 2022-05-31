Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have renewed the lease for Frogmore Cottage and that’s where the erstwhile royal couple will be staying when they visit UK to attend Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

For those who are unaware, Frogmore Cottage is where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set up their newlywed home and they resided there until they decided to step back from royal duties and moved to the US.

As per Entertainment Tonight, a source informed the portal that at the moment Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are using the Frogmore cottage as Meghan Markle and Harry have moved to California and are no longer residing in the property.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and they will be returning to their home in the UK for the platinum jubilee event held to honour 70 years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

The Jubilee celebrations will also mark the first time Meghan and Harry’s daughter Lilibet will be meeting the royal family.

Prince Harry along with Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince William is one among the Queen’s Counsellors of State and in order to continue in that role, he needs to have some form of continued residence in the UK and that is thought to be one big reason why he decided to renew lease on Frogmore Cottage.

As for the platinum jubilee event, it is expected to be a lavish affair and as per a source, ahead of the massive celebrations, the Queen has gone to her Balmoral estate in Scotland, for what is believed to be “a short break”.

The jubilee event will be spread across 4 days and it will honour 70 years of the Queen’s reign starting from June 2, 2022.

Among the many celebrations lined up is a birthday parade as well as the royal family tradition of a balcony appearance from Buckingham Palace during the annual event of ‘Trooping the Colour’.