Prince Harry meets Angola president on Africa tour

Luanda, Sep 29 (IANS) The United Kingdoms Prince Harry met with the president of Angola João Lourenço in the final day of the royal’s visit to the African country.

Harry and Lourenço met at the Presidential Palace in Luanda on Saturday, where the Duke of Sussex was welcomed with a red carpet while a presidential guard formed a corridor in his honor, Efe news reported.

“Continuing his visit in Angola, the Duke of Sussex met President João Lourenço this morning to thank him for the incredibly warm welcome in his country,” the Sussexes’ official Instagram account said.

Harry followed in the footsteps of his mother Diana Princess of Wales by visiting a minefield in Angola on Friday, as she did in 1997 to support efforts against landmines.

Angola’s president on Friday showed gratitude to Diana for drawing attention to the struggle of Angolan civilians back in 1997.

Harry also expressed how eliminating the mines has helped change Angola for the better, Lourenço added.

After his meeting, Harry is set to visit the Lucrecia Paim Maternity hospital to learn first hand about Born Free to Shine, a campaign launched by Angola’s First Lady Ana Dias Lourenco.

The initiative aims to reduce the mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

On Sunday, Harry is scheduled to travel to Malawi for his first official visit to the African country, where he has already been on a personal capacity.

His tour, which kicked off on 23 September, also included Botswana and South Africa.

South Africa was the first stop of the trip and where the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and their son Archie stayed while Harry toured the other countries southern Africa.

Africa is a special place for the royal couple, since Botswana was the first country they visited together at the start of their relationship in 2016.

The family is scheduled to return to the UK on Wednesday from Johannesburg.

–IANS

rt/