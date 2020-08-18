Canindia News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have Hollywood plans

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA015

Los Angeles, Aug 18 (IANS) Celebrity couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have a project for Hollywood.

The couple had shifted to California earlier this year, and now according to sources they have been sharing their idea for a project in Hollywood, reports Variety.

While the concept behind their pitch is unknown, the two had meetings in June with various networks. Among these is NBCUniversal, where a meeting was set with top executives including Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios, who knew Markle since her days as an actress in “Suits”.

It is not known if the pitch that Harry and Meghan made with the studio bosses is for a scripted or unscripted TV series, or something else. But the couple would like to work as joint producers on the project, according to a source.

The source shared that the former royal couple has absolutely no plans to act, and therefore, Markle will not be acting in the project.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Former Royals Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eyeing Hollywood

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More