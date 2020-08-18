Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have Hollywood plans

Los Angeles, Aug 18 (IANS) Celebrity couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have a project for Hollywood.

The couple had shifted to California earlier this year, and now according to sources they have been sharing their idea for a project in Hollywood, reports Variety.

While the concept behind their pitch is unknown, the two had meetings in June with various networks. Among these is NBCUniversal, where a meeting was set with top executives including Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios, who knew Markle since her days as an actress in “Suits”.

It is not known if the pitch that Harry and Meghan made with the studio bosses is for a scripted or unscripted TV series, or something else. But the couple would like to work as joint producers on the project, according to a source.

The source shared that the former royal couple has absolutely no plans to act, and therefore, Markle will not be acting in the project.