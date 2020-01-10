Prince Harry on 1st royal duty since talks with Queen

London, Jan 16 (IANS) Prince Harry will on Thursday carry out his first public engagement since the emergency talks with the Queen regarding the Sussexes’ future following their announcement to step back as full-time royals.

The Duke of Sussex will host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham Palace on Thursday morning and will also meet representatives of the 21 nations taking part and local children, reports the BBC.

Prince Harry’s official engagement at Buckingham Palace will see him host the Rugby League World Cup draws for the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments.

Before the draw, the Duke – the patron of the Rugby Football League since December 2016 – will watch children from a local school play rugby in the palace gardens.

On Wednesday evening, Prince Harry launched the next leg of his Invictus Games, for wounded and injured service personnel and veterans, with an Instagram video.

The prince said he was looking forward to an “amazing atmosphere” in host city Dusseldorf, Germany, at the sixth edition of the tournament in 2022.

The emergency talks were held in the Monarch’s Sandringham Estate on Monday which were attended by Prince Harry, his brother Prince William, their father, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II, the BBC reported.

Following the meeting, the Queen released a statement agreeing to the couple’s wish to step back as senior royals, become financially independent and to split their time between the UK and Canada.

While Prince Harry was reported to stay in the UK to attend meetings scheduled for next week, his wife Meghan Markle and the couple’s eight-month-old son Archie were currently in Canada.

New pictures showed her in Vancouver on Tuesday on a visit to Justice for Girls, which campaigns for teenage girls living in poverty.

Meghan was also photographed on the same day visiting the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver.

