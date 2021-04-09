Buckingham Palace is in mourning after the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip died. He was 99.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

A statement from the Royal Family posted on Twitter Friday morning said, “it is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

The statement said he “passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle.”

It also said another announcement is expected to come, presumably with funeral details.

His Royal Highness recently spent three weeks in the hospital for a heart ailment.

Hailing from the Greek and Danish families, Prince Philip was also the nephew of Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, under whom the country became Independent.

Living in Britain and joining the Royal Navy in 1939, he married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became the Queen.

The couple had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.