Prince William, Kate to visit Pakistan

London, June 30 (IANS) The UK’s Prince William and his wife Kate will visit Pakistan laster this year at the request of Britains Foreign Office, the Kensington Palace has confirmed.

Further details will be provided in due course, Geo News quoted the Palace as saying on Saturday.

Prince William and Kate’s visit will be the first official visit by a member of the British royal family to Pakistan since 2006 when Prince Charles and Camilla had travelled to the South Asian country.

Previously, Queen Elizabeth II had visited in 1961 and 1997, and the late Princess Diana in 1991.

Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Mohammad Nafees Zakaria welcomed the announcement.

“The government and the people of Pakistan warmly welcome the announcement of the Royal Visit by Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Pakistan this year,” Geo News quoted Zakaria as saying.

He added the people of Pakistan “still cherish and fondly recall” the visits by the Queen and described the upcoming trip as a “reflection of the importance the UK attaches to its relations with Pakistan. The two countries enjoy historical links which both sides wish to strengthen further”.

