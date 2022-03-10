INDIA

Principal accused of raping teacher in UP

By NewsWire
0
0

A case has been lodged against a principal of an intermediate college after a contractual teacher accused him of raping her over the pretext of providing her a permanent government job.

The case has been registered following the orders of the Superintendent of Police (SP) on Wednesday.

The woman, a resident of a locality in Kampil police circle, stated in her complaint that she was teaching on a contractual basis in an inter college in the district since 2015.

“During this time, the principal demanded Rs 15 lakh in lieu of providing her a permanent job,” she claimed.

She further alleged that she gave him Rs 3 lakh while the rest was to be given after receiving the appointment letter.

However, after a few days, the principal called her to his room and offered her tea laced with sedatives. Soon after consuming it, the woman fell unconscious. Later, the principal raped her and also made a video of the act, said the complaint.

It was when she became pregnant, she asked the principal to marry her, but he refused,” stated the complainant.

Kampil police station in-charge Digvijay Singh said that the matter is being investigated after registering a case under relevant sections of IPC including 376 following a complaint by the lady teacher.

“Action will be taken after the investigation,” Singh added.

20220310-085204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.