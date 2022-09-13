INDIA

Principal, staff member arrested for sexual assault on students in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

The Karnataka police on Tuesday arrested the principal and computer operator of a residential hostel in connection with sexual harassment in this district of the state.

The facility located in the Kunchavaram police station limits in Chincholi taluk is run by the Social Welfare department for oppressed classes. More than 100 students of secondary classes reside and study here.

A complaint in this regard was lodged by the assistant director of the Social Welfare department Prabhulinga Wali.

The victim students have accused the Principal and staff members of sexually harassing them.

According to police, the victims had refused to eat food unless an action was initiated in the case.

On Monday, the parents of the students barged into the school premises and thrashed the staff members.

Kalaburagi SP Isha Pant rushed to the spot and assured the students with an assurance of initiation of action against the accused.

She herself served food to the girls and lodged a case against the accused.

Further investigation is on.

20220913-120404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi reports 1,227 fresh Covid cases; 8 deaths

    Experts raise red flags, pinpoint multiple causes for Manipur landslides

    ‘Time is ripe for second phase of economic liberalisation’

    Karnataka allows theatres, colleges to resume ops with riders