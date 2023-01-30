INDIA

Priority on working classes in upcoming budget: K’taka CM Bommai

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the priority would be given to all the communities in the coming budget and focus will also be on farmers, women and workers.

“First and the primary work must be to uplift them economically and programmes will be on those lines,” he underlined.

On the Cabinet expansion, the CM said a suitable decision would be taken at a suitable time.

Talking to reporters here on Monday after observing a two-minute silence on the Martyrs Day, he said that on this day when Mahatma Gandhi became a martyr, they must have self-introspection and make honest efforts to tread the path shown by the Mahatma.

“As Gandhiji had said that his life is a message for everyone and his life history must be read and adopted in their lives. The Mahatma had propagated both truth and morality in life and would undergo self-test to ascertain whether he was following it or not to become clean. They have seen Gandhiji adopting this action throughout his life. It was the Mahatma who showed to the world the power of non-violence. He was in the forefront of the freedom struggle to get independence through non-violence,” the CM said.

The CM said several unknown people sacrificed their lives and properties for the sake of independence. The new direction to the country’s freedom struggle was given by Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Lokamanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and others.

“They created awareness about freedom and converted the satyagraha into a revolution and held tough talks with the Britishers to give freedom. The need of the hour was to ensure morality in public life on the basis of the ideology of Gandhi who had a national identity,” he said.

