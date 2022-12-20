INDIA

‘Prison authorities mentally harassing me’, conman Sukesh says in court

Incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the prime accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, was produced in Delhi’s Patiala House court on Tuesday where he alleged that prison authorities are harassing him for sending complaints from the prison.

Prior to that, Chandrashekhar was taken to the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with another cheating case related to AIADMK’s party symbol.

At the Patiala House court, he told Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik that he is being harassed by the jail authorities.

“I am a witness against the Delhi Chief Minister. Now, they are putting pressure on me. I am being harassed mentally and I should not be tortured,” he told the court.

Following his allegations of harassment and not forwarding his complaints from the Mandoli Jail, the court sought the prison authorities’ response in the matter.

“Let a copy be sent to the DG (Prisons) so that the concerned inmate can be given proper and dignified treatment in jail,” the court said.

Talking to reporters after leaving the court room, Chandrashekhar claimed that he gave Rs 60 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party, adding that he has everything in writing.

The court on Tuesday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take possession of 26 cars linked to Chandrashekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who had recorded her statement as witnesses in the case, also appeared in the court and filed a plea seeking permission to travel to Bahrain to meet her mother.

The court sought a response from the ED on the plea moved by Fernandez, who is also accused in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Chandrashekar.

20221221-002203

