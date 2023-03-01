‘Middle Class Love’ actor Prit Kamani, who is part of the anthology series, ‘Jab We Matched’, talked about his idea of dating and relationships, and how he had a crush on Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala since he watched her film ‘Dil Se’.

The actor also said that earlier, he was not familiar with the concept of dating and was even hesitant to discuss it.

Prit made a revelation: “I had the opportunity to work with the amazing Manisha Koirala, for my film ‘Maska’. She is so kind and beautiful. I have had a crush on her since ‘Dil Se’ and I still do.”

‘Jab We Matched’ is an anthology series with four stand-alone episodes and Prit is playing one of the lead roles in the episode ‘Sirf Ek Date’. He said that earlier, dating was not a very familiar term for him and it was not easy for him to talk about it with anyone. However, now things have changed and dating has become more common.

“Coming from a middle-class household, the word dating was a very lala land phrase, it was part of a hush-hush conversation and mostly associated with coffee. Now it has become an everyday thing, it’s like a sport, and dates can be so creative. It’s become a mode of self-expression,” he said.

He further shared what he thinks about love and affection: “I believe true love is an act of choice. Because love can easily happen on a good day, when everything is going great, a beautiful, special moment like birthdays and weddings, but what about the boring, mundane moments that comprise 70 per cent of our lives? On an emotionally vulnerable day, which we face so often? That’s when you choose to be in love, be kind, be warm, be caring, and be giving. It’s a promise that you’ll stick around no matter what,” he concluded.

The four stories that are part of the series are ‘Algorithm’, ‘Jalkukde’, ‘Sirf Ek Date’, and ‘Formula Sheet’. ‘Jab We Matched’ features Abhishek Nigam, Priyank Sharma, Mayur More, Prit Kamani, Shivangi Joshi, Jasmin Bhasin, and Revathi Pillai.

‘Jab We Matched’ streams on Amazon miniTV.

