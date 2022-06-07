ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pritam launches original music series ‘Jamroom’; Sonu Nigam, Mohit Chauhan join

NewsWire
0
6

Bollywood music director Pritam is gearing up to launch his new music series ‘Jamroom’ that celebrates 10 original tracks by celebrated musicians across 10 weeks.

The series is featuring Sonu Nigam, Mohit Chauhan, Shaan, Mame Khan, Asees Kaur, Shalmali Kholgade, Shilpa Rao and other celebrated singers.

This musical series is a beautiful lineup of 10 original tracks over 10 weeks sung by 19 celebrated singers with music by 12 talented composers that release every Friday across all streaming platforms and on Sony Music India’s YouTube channel.

Music composer and Founder of JAM8, Pritam said, “It brings me great delight to bring to you a project that is very close to my heart. Roposo Jamroom is a fruit of the labour of a lot of skilled and hardworking people. It is a celebration of the musical talents of some of India’s brightest emerging composers, lyricists, and, of course, some of our most loved star performers. Over the next 10 weeks, we will be bringing to you an array of beautiful melodies and emotions.”

He further added, “JAM8 has consistently provided a platform to musicians and I am so glad that Roposo Jamroom, brought to you by the teams at JAM8, Sony Music and Roposo, will provide a wonderful opportunity for young new musicians.”

The new song of the series ‘Honey Ke Sang’ a quirky, upbeat dance number sung by Jonita Gandhi, Amit Mishra and Akshay The One with composition by Kaushik Das and Subhadeep Das which releases on Friday.

20220607-152403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Natty on board director Mohan’s film with Selvaraghavan

    Richa Chadha hails Tigmanshu Dhulia as ‘one of the finest directors’

    Bombay High Court stays Salman Khan’s court summons till May 5

    Son Zaid, daughter-in-law Gauahar wish Ismail Darbar on his birthday