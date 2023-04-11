SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation crowned Khelo India Women’s Hockey League (U-21) champs

Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation hockey team has been crowned champions of the Khelo India Women’s League (U-21). The side, coached by Kuldeep Siwach, beat HAR Hockey Academy 2-0 in the final, here on Tuesday.

A total of Rs 54.40 Lakh was sanctioned by the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, for the conduct of the tournament over three phases, including the final phase. While the winning team bagged a prize money of Rs 5 Lakh, the runners up took home a prize money of Rs 3 Lakh and the 3rd and 4th placed teams Rs 2 Lakh each.

In the final match, Tannu opened the scoring via a field goal in the 1st quarter while Sakshi Rana doubled the lead for Pritam Siwach in the 3rd quarter after converting a penalty corner. Sakshi also remained the topscorer of the tournament, scoring a total of 8 goals. Meanwhile, Sports Hostel Odisha beat SAI Bal team 3-1 in the third-place match earlier in the day.

The prize money was handed over by the chief guests at the closing ceremony which included Navneet Sehgal, IAS Addl Chief Secretary Sports Govt of Uttar Pradesh, Dr RP Singh, Director Sports Govt of Uttar Pradesh and Sanjay Saraswat, Senior Executive Director, Sports Authority of India.

