Pritha Bakshi says she can’t relate to her character in ‘Virodh’

Pritha Bakshi, who was seen in ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, and ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Hamare 2’, said that the role of Kajri in ‘Virodh’ was challenging as she couldn’t relate to the character. However, as she hails from Haryana, language was never an issue.

Pritha said her native place is Haryana, although she grew up in Mumbai so portraying Kajri, a sportswoman whose life is full of struggle after the murder of her father and brother, is never easy for her as neither did she face such struggle and nor did she understand the culture of a small town or a village.

“I was born and raised in Mumbai, a very urban setting, and come from a supportive and progressive family. I haven’t faced the same challenges and difficulties that Kajri has in her life. I don’t personally relate to Kajri’s experiences. However, as an actor, it’s exciting to explore and portray characters that are unfamiliar and different from me,” said Pritha.

The actress added that the best part of her character was getting the hold of language was never tough for her.

As she explained: “My parents are from Yamunanagar in Haryana, my native city. I visited my grandparents there as a child and still visit the place. This has given me a sense of the culture and language of the region. I can speak Haryanvi and get the dialect and tone right because I’ve spent much time in and around Haryana. So, in that sense, I also understand some things about the situation of women there, although there’s still a lot of work to be done. As an actor, I can easily adapt to a character from that region.”

Directed and created by Rahul Dahiya, the seven episodic series also features Ashish Nehra, Manoj Rathi, Jaspal Kaur, Deepak Kapoor, Geetanjali Mishra, Rajbeer Singh, Vickey, Bhavana, and Simran.

‘Virodh’ streams on MX Player.

