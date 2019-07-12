Prithu Gupta becomes India’s 64th Grandmaster

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Prithu Gupta became India’s 64th Grandmaster on Friday after he crossed the Elo threshold of 2500 points by beating IM Lev Yankelevich in the fifth round of the Portuguese League 2019.

“And we are complete. 64 th GM!! Welcome our newest GM Prithu Gupta,” legendary Viswanathan Anand tweeted.

“Thank you Anand sir .. You have always been the biggest inspiration,” replied Delhi-based Gupta.

Gupta achieved the feat at the age of 15 years, 4 months and 10 days.

For the record, D. Gukesh is India’s youngest Grandmaster at 12 years, 7 months and 17 days.

