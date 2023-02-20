INDIA

Prithvi Shaw attack case: 4 accused sent to 14 days judicial custody

A Mumbai court on Monday has remanded four accused, including social media personality Sapna Gill, to 14 days judicial custody in the assault case on cricketer Prithvi Shaw on February 15.

The other accused are Sahil Singh, Rudra Solanki and Shobhit Thakur, and all had been sent to police custody till Monday .

The police had sought their remand for another three days to interrogate them, and recover the baseball bat, but the court declined the plea and sent them to judicial custody.

Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, who appeared for Gill, argued on various sections invoked by the police and contended that certain sections were added later by the police though there was no mention of any death threats to Shaw or any others in the FIR.

As per the complaint lodged by Ashish Yadav, Shaw and another friend Brijesh had gone for dinner at a suburban five star hotel in Santacruz east, and later that night Gill and Thakur insisted on selfies with the cricket celeb.

However, when Shaw declined more selfies, the duo allegedly misbehaved with him and attempted to assault him with a baseball bat, while another man hit his car and shattered the windshield.

As a precaution Shaw left in another car, while Yadav and Brijesh left after some time but saw that some persons were trailing them in a car and on motorcycles, they later stopped the car, abused the duo and allegedly demanded Rs 50,000.

After the police complaint filed on Thursday, the Oshiwara police arrested Gill the same day and the others were nabbed on Saturday, and all were sent to police custody.

The police had lodged the case against the accused under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 143, 148, 384 and 506 pertaining to illegal assembly, rioting, extortion and criminal intimidation.

